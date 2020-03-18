Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) PT Lowered to $26.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.70% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Federated Hermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

FHI opened at $18.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $38.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

