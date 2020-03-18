FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.96% from the stock’s current price.

FDX has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.32.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $94.96 on Monday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $199.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.24 and its 200 day moving average is $152.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,523,004,000 after buying an additional 105,441 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after buying an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,175,447 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $631,369,000 after buying an additional 76,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after buying an additional 104,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,159,000 after buying an additional 282,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

