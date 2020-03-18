Ferguson (LON:FERG) PT Lowered to GBX 6,300

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.23% from the stock’s previous close.

FERG has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,600 ($86.82) to GBX 7,800 ($102.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 7,100 ($93.40) to GBX 8,000 ($105.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 6,950 ($91.42) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Ferguson to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferguson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,591.06 ($86.70).

LON FERG opened at GBX 4,591 ($60.39) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,952.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,681.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. Ferguson has a 52-week low of GBX 4,594 ($60.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

