Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp traded as low as $13.07 and last traded at $13.15, with a volume of 78070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

FITB has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,532,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

