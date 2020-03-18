Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Shares Down 10.3%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF) fell 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.35, 345,404 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 55% from the average session volume of 774,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.75. The company has a market cap of $44.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$13.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retail chain that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

