First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.38

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 32181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.76.

FCF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $860.78 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.27 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.51%. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb acquired 3,000 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,249,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 47,474 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.