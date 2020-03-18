Flex LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLNG) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Flex LNG Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLNG) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,703 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.28% of Flex LNG worth $7,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Flex LNG by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Flex LNG by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 272,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 30,934 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Flex LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,236,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Flex LNG in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,133,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLNG. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. DNB Markets downgraded Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Flex LNG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of Flex LNG stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. Flex LNG Ltd. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.87 million and a P/E ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.03.

Flex LNG (NASDAQ:FLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.99 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th.

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied natural gas worldwide. The company has a total fleet of four LNG carriers. It also provides chartering and management services. Flex LNG Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

