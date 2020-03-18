FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 72.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,313,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,631,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,326 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,159,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,382,000 after purchasing an additional 48,315 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR Systems stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $28.48 and a one year high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

