Fmr LLC Acquires 5,081 Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Fmr LLC grew its position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 389.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in GAP were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in GAP by 2,644.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

GPS opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. Gap Inc has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. GAP’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Gap Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

Several analysts have commented on GPS shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra reduced their price objective on GAP from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.47.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

