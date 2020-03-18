Fmr LLC Sells 213 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,445,000 after acquiring an additional 66,160 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 638.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ABIOMED by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,926,000 after acquiring an additional 22,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABMD. BidaskClub raised ABIOMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on ABIOMED in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered ABIOMED from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $145.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.78 and its 200 day moving average is $180.13. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.13 and a 1 year high of $348.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. ABIOMED had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 29.14%. The company had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABIOMED Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

