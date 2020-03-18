Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.9% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 29,161.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,019,253 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,139,892,000 after buying an additional 267,009 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,787,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,855,898,000 after buying an additional 633,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $252.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,059.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $385.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price target (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.02.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

