Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 5,755 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.88.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $76.85 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

