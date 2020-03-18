Franklin Resources Inc. Has $5.35 Million Stock Position in Eni SpA (NYSE:E)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,667 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 109,139 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.00, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.77. Eni SpA has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $36.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $18.23 billion for the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eni SpA will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of ENI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

