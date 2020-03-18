Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,106 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLPI stock opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.59. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.71%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 81.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Bank of America raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

In other news, SVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.71 per share, with a total value of $307,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 111,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,992.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $613,300 and have sold 55,801 shares valued at $2,463,065. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

