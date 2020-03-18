Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 163,197 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 422,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,197 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,328 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,158,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,333,000 after acquiring an additional 411,338 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,602,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 747.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 184,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 162,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Takeda Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

NYSE:TAK opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89 and a beta of 0.92. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

