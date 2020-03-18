Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 61,576 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,874 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 61,576 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 45,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $761,602,000 after buying an additional 1,120,770 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $2,152,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of FDX stock opened at $94.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.24 and a 200-day moving average of $152.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $199.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on FedEx from $183.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FedEx from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.32.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.