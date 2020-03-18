Fred A. Middleton Purchases 50,000 Shares of Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock

Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) Director Fred A. Middleton purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 197,523 shares in the company, valued at $276,532.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chimerix stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. Chimerix Inc has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 899.68% and a negative return on equity of 35.56%. The business had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chimerix Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 961,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 128,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 56,663 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 743,424 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chimerix by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 576,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 114,135 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 585,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

