Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,669 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 28,258 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2,221.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Garmin by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 47.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $73.93 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $67.50 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.28.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $249,418.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Hartnett purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.20.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

