Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) Upgraded at Cleveland Research

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cleveland Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $73.93 on Monday. Garmin has a 12-month low of $67.50 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average of $92.28.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $64,763.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2,221.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

