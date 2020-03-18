GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,806 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of GenMark Diagnostics worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 68,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNMK opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a one year low of $3.36 and a one year high of $8.17.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.13 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 53.79% and a negative return on equity of 315.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James cut GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Hany Massarany sold 28,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $141,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 851,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,360.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Mendel sold 7,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $37,647.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,450 shares of company stock valued at $408,241. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

