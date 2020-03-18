Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,420 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Geron worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Geron by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 274,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Geron by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 31,150 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Geron by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 134,245 shares during the period. 31.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GERN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on Geron from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.37. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 42.94% and a negative net margin of 14,901.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

