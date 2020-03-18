Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.35

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 19796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $24.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.90, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $423.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.58). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $29.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.79 million. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $0.1252 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 460,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 20,156 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

