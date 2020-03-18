Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.84

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 41084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOL. Deutsche Bank downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.97.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $533.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.31.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $924.27 million for the quarter. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth about $968,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after acquiring an additional 346,729 shares in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

