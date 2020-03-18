Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,041 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.08% of Graco worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Graco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 158,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after purchasing an additional 131,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 25,800 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $1,399,392.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,886 shares of company stock worth $21,167,849 over the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $45.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.39. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.08 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

