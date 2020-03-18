Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires New Stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Magellan Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGLN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Magellan Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Magellan Health stock opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.95. Magellan Health Inc has a 12 month low of $37.14 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Health Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

