Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 22,982 Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

SEDG opened at $84.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of -0.24. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $36.28 and a twelve month high of $143.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $418.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.80 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 20.03%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $117.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.62.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Yoav Galin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.22, for a total value of $595,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 188,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,662,984.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $1,596,628.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,379 shares in the company, valued at $5,115,316.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,712 shares of company stock worth $10,353,430 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.