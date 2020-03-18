Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.92 Million in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 102,571 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Fluor Co. (NEW) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 315,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 335,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,707 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLR stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $845.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.53. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $41.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.90.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

