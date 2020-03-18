Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 56,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of Mobile Mini at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 3,603.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MINI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Mobile Mini from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.83.

Shares of MINI stock opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. Mobile Mini Inc has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $45.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $159.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mobile Mini Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This is a positive change from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is presently 59.90%.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

