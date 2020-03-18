Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,140 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 837.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,207 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of KBR by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,596,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,450 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,083,526 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,547,000 after acquiring an additional 366,655 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $9,706,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of KBR by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 501,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 210,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

NYSE KBR opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.54. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.67%.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.72 per share, with a total value of $51,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,892.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $51,522.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,431.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,525 shares of company stock worth $200,961 and have sold 15,031 shares worth $377,640. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.