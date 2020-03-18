Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Group 1 Automotive at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 893,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,379,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 619,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 264,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 209,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,988,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 101,568 shares during the period.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.71, for a total value of $533,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,575 shares in the company, valued at $15,534,308.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GPI opened at $38.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.01. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $110.11. The company has a market cap of $744.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.30. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.98%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.