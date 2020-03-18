Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases New Stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,098 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSIS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $16,198,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after acquiring an additional 53,905 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 76,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 51,205 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 181.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 49,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 224.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 33,761 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

OSIS stock opened at $62.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.32 and a fifty-two week high of $117.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $2,079,167.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,894.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 14,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $1,265,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,545,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,174 shares of company stock worth $3,526,685. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

