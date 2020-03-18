Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 25,410 Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 409.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

CLH stock opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.49. Clean Harbors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.80 and a fifty-two week high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $871.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

