Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Repligen by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,762,661.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $1,074,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,163,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,531 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,384 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

RGEN opened at $97.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.34. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $52.87 and a 12 month high of $109.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.52 and a 200 day moving average of $89.43.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

