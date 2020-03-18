Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $2.12 Million Position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 43,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of TreeHouse Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.02. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.26% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

THS has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.36.

In related news, Director Gary Dale Smith bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Oakland bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $260,400.00. Insiders purchased 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $350,690 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

