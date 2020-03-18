Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Takes $2.16 Million Position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 971.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,495 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 47,208 shares during the period.

BCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $54.42 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.42%.

Brink’s announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Brink’s news, CEO Douglas A. Pertz purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.38 per share, with a total value of $1,205,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,227,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald James Domanico purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.15 per share, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $1,464,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

