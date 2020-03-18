Harley-Davidson’s (HOG) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $36.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential downside of 25.41% from the stock’s previous close.

HOG has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $22.79 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $574.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

