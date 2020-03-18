HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after acquiring an additional 83,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HB Fuller by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FUL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

In other HB Fuller news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,285.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FUL opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average is $47.24. HB Fuller Co has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HB Fuller Co will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

