Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.62

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 125864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HR. Citigroup raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.71.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,906,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,884,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,251,000 after buying an additional 724,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,556,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2,647.1% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,828,000 after buying an additional 232,218 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 71,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.