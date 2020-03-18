Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.18

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.18 and last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 62220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

MLHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $969.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.55.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

In related news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $676,748.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $69,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,701 shares of company stock worth $766,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 294.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 66,821 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herman Miller Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

