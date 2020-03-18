Hess (NYSE:HES) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Hess (NYSE:HES) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $47.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HES. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

HES stock opened at $30.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hess has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hess will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $232,301.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,231.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $292,437.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,608,174.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Hess by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

