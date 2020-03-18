Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.90

Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $30.90, with a volume of 2674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wood & Company raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.88.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $192.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 57.66%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.99 per share, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 95,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,445,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,355,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,250 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,812,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,277,000 after acquiring an additional 601,575 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,203,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,755,000 after acquiring an additional 393,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,584,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

