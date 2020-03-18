HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Rating Increased to Buy at DA Davidson

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

HMST opened at $25.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $547.38 million, a P/E ratio of 35.68 and a beta of 0.92. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average is $30.26.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HomeStreet will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James R. Mitchell bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ederer bought 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.35 per share, with a total value of $37,682.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,886.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,886 shares of company stock valued at $328,025. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in HomeStreet by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,360,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 428,889 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in HomeStreet by 1,347.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 304,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,339,000 after purchasing an additional 283,079 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,544,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in HomeStreet by 455.7% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 180,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 148,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in HomeStreet by 862.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 161,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 144,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

