Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.78) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.74). Homology Medicines reported earnings of ($0.64) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full year earnings of ($2.96) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.28) to ($2.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Homology Medicines.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a negative net margin of 6,237.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

FIXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Homology Medicines from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

In related news, CFO W Bradford Smith sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 380,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $5,966,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 753,706 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,722 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. 5AM Venture Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,594,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Homology Medicines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,167,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,867,000 after acquiring an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Homology Medicines by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 28,914 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIXX opened at $13.22 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

