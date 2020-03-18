Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $128.21 and last traded at $128.21, with a volume of 2315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ICLR. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Icon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Icon in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Icon from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Icon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Icon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,643,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,470,000 after acquiring an additional 48,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Icon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,234,000 after acquiring an additional 36,099 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Icon by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,760,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $303,270,000 after buying an additional 235,944 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Icon by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,590,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $274,011,000 after buying an additional 199,267 shares during the period. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Icon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 798,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $137,607,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

