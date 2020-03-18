II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $26.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. II-VI has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. II-VI’s revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $353,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,364,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in II-VI by 2,106.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,323,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,562,000 after buying an additional 1,263,530 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,066,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 430,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,499,000 after buying an additional 214,000 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in II-VI by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

