Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Position Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INDB. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 107,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INDB. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Compass Point lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Gabelli began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.67.

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $114,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.16. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank Corp has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $87.64.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $133.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 29.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

