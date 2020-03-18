Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Purchased by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 110.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Interface were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $603,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Interface by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Interface by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 45,286 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Interface during the fourth quarter worth about $1,185,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TILE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of TILE stock opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $17.67.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 5.90%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

