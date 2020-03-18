Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.50

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.78, with a volume of 540975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 41.25% and a return on equity of 13.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, insider Brian Norris bought 4,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $63,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,075.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David B. Lyle bought 5,000 shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $84,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,190. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,036,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,599,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,625,000 after buying an additional 780,340 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,069,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,297,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,260,000 after buying an additional 495,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

