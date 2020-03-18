Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Stake Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) by 136.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRET. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 89.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after purchasing an additional 58,004 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 77,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the fourth quarter worth $771,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 894.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 91,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,608,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRET opened at $70.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $85.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.13. The firm has a market cap of $767.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.90. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 44.58%. The business had revenue of $45.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRET shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Securities started coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.86.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

