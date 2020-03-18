Jacqueline F. Moloney Sells 307 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,208.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $82.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.33. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $122.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.92 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 17.70%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $149,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,242,000 after acquiring an additional 17,724 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 647,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,831,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

